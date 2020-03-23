Montreal public health officials are opening a heated outdoor, walk or drive-in COVID-19 testing clinic next Monday on Jeanne-Mance in the Place des Festivals sector. The entrance to the clinic will be located at the corner of St-Urbain and De Maisonneuve blvd.
The clinic will house thirty screening stations and operate seven-days a week, twelve hours a day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. which will ramp up COVID-19 testing in Montreal to as much as three times the current capacity which can amount to as many as 2500 people being tested daily.
Montrealers who meet the criteria for testing (see below) can walk up or drive up to the clinic without having to make an appointment through the 811 service and can expect to receive their test results within three days.
Walk-in patients are asked not to use public transit for travel related to COVID-19 testing.
Drive-in patients will be able to undergo triage while remaining inside their vehicles.
{span}All patients will need to bring their Medicare card as well as a second piece of identification with them to the clinic to be eligible for testing. {/span}
Symptomatic Conditions for testing without an appointment at the Place des Festivals site:
-Cough
-Fever
-Difficulty breathing
-Contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19
-Travel outside of Canada in the past 14 days
-Contact with a person who has travelled outside of Canada in the past 14 days and has symptoms
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.