City of Montreal offers hotline for small businesses

The city of Montreal announced that it is offering $5 million in emergency help to “to support sectors that have been hit hardest in the short term: retail businesses, social economy, creative and cultural industries and tourism.”
A special hotline for small businesses has been set up at 514.394.1793 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Like most help lines offered lately pertaining to the COVID 19 virus, patience will be required when calling.
According to a statement from the city, the purpose of the hotline is that small businesses can contact it to learn more about support measures offered by the city and to get information about assistance programs offered by the provincial and federal governments and our partners.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.