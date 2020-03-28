China closed its borders to foreigners today just a week after it started to let people back to work after ten weeks of isolation. New cases have risen in China from 35 earlier in the week to 65 today. The closure is an attempt to stop the coronavirus coming in from abroad as China ismafraid of a second wave. Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institutes of Health in the United States, has warned that without an anti-viral drug there is a chance of second waves as the weather changes in the northern and southern hemispheres with the latter moving into cooler temperatures just as the former moves into spring and summer. “Without a vaccine or therapeutics it can become a vicious cycle.”
China's civil aviation authority slashed incoming and outgoing flights to a maximum of one per airline per foreign country each week. It also limited flights to passenger load factors of 75% or lower. The government of Shanghai ordered most passengers entering the country to undergo a 14-day quarantine. The capital, Beijing, had already adopted a similar measure. Previously, Shanghai had not been quarantining people without symptoms arriving from locations deemed to be low risk.
China has not made clear how long the closure of the border to foreigners — which affects those holding valid visas and residence permits — will remain in place. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Immigration said in a notice posted online that diplomats, plane or vessel crews, and select others with specific types of visas would be exempted.
"The suspension is a temporary measure that China is compelled to take in light of the outbreak situation and the practices of other countries," the notice said. "China will stay in close touch with all sides and properly handle personnel exchanges with the rest of the world under the special circumstances."
Foreign nationals seeking entry to China "for necessary economic, trade, scientific or technological activities or out of emergency humanitarian needs" can still apply at its embassies and consulates, the notice said. Visas issued after this announcement will still be honored, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.