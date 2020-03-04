Hundreds of guests attended the recent Chabad Seminary — Ben Weider Educational Center 2019 Feast of the Nations Gala, held at Westmount’s Shaar Hashomayim Synagogue.
The event raised funds for the Seminary Scholarship Fund, which “enables the organization to give direction and mold character-building qualities for bright and motivated young ladies from all over the world,” organizers stated.
The evening honoured real estate entrepreneur and philanthropist Terry Pomerantz with the Chai Life-Time Achievement Award. Pomerantz attended with his partner, Linda Dagenbach; and sons Derick Pomerantz, accompanied by his wife Kimberlee; and Jonathan Pomerantz, accompanied by his wife Vanessa Daneau-Larivière).
Also at the head table were Robyn Pomerantz (Terry Pomerantz’s niece), Audi and Greg Gattinger, Rorita and Frank Gattinger and Lena Daghelian and Shawn Potter. Gala chairman Norton Segal, a long standing friend of Pomerantz, introduced Pomerantz and was with his wife Mary.
Special guests at the gala included Israeli Consul-General David Levy; Paul Genest, senior VP of Power Corporation; and Johanne Saltarelli, executive director of the Sun Youth Organization.
“Nadia Saputo created an elegantly lavish décor where sequined tablecloths glittered and ‘crystal’ chairs twinkled in the light,” organizers added. “Guests shone too. Elegance was everywhere with ladies wearing the chicest cocktail suits in brocades, lace and satin.”
Speakers included Rabbi Abraham Cohen, from the Chabad – Chaya Mushka Seminary; and Deby Raichman, alumna of the Chabad Seminary, who is “building and reinforcing the Jewish community in the Amazon Rainforest, and “set up a children’s day school, community centre, a synagogue; and organizes and leads Sabbath and holiday activities on a regular basis.”
Andy Nulman, also on hand, “inspired and entertained the guests into bidding generously on the fabulous prizes offered. which raised more funds for The Seminary’s Pomerantz Scholarship Fund. Blossom Catering prepared the extravagant dinner buffet.”
As well, “attendees were treated to enlightening videos which gave a glimpse of the far reaching effects that the Chabad Seminary is having on young minds that pass through its doors.
“The highlight finale was a dynamic musical performance by the Kol Esperanza pop-opera trio accompanied by a McGill University and Université de Montréal alumni orchestra,” organizers pointed out.
