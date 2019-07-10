A migratory work of art created to mark the 1967 twinning of the borough of St. Laurent and the city of Lethbridge, Alberta is now in place at Henderson Lake Park in Lethbridge, the borough announced. The artwork was funded by the borough and created by Quebec artist Marc Dulude, who "managed to effectively and sensitively express the friendly relations that have united our two communities for more than half a century," stated Mayor Alan DeSousa. St. Laurent will receive a work of art from Lethbridge in September, to be installed at Place Rodolphe-Rousseau. Above, DeSousa, Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman and members of the Lethbridge council.
Celebrating St. Laurent and Lethbridge's years of friendship
Joel Goldenberg
