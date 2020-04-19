CDN-NDG creates pedestrian corridors to counter COVID-19

The borough of Côte des Neiges-NDG put into effect Friday pedestrian corridors in three locations, to enable people to respect social distancing (two metres) from customers of essential businesses, where there are frequent line-ups.
"I encourage everyone to stay home," CDN-NDG Mayor Sue Montgomery stated. "However, going for a walk is good for our health. I am happy to allow pedestrians to enjoy beautiful spring days while maintaining a safe distance."
The first three pedestrian corridors are located at:
• Monkland, between Girouard and Draper.
• Côte des Neiges, between Jean-Brillant and Queen Mary.
• Queen Mary, between Westbury and Clanranald.
The latter area includes the Metro supermarket, restaurants, banks and the Jean Coutu pharmacy.
The creation of the pedestrian corridor involved the setting up of bollards 2.5 metres from the sidewalk, "at a distance equivalent to a parking spot. The layout will respect vehicle entrances and other access points. The demarcated areas will be reserved for pedestrians; cyclists and drivers must not enter them."
A statement from the borough also says that the creation of these public health corridors required "certain bus stops to be moved or re- moved. The STM is making decisions in collaboration with the borough to minimize the impacts and ensure that bus services are not disrupted."
"This is only the beginning," Montgomery stated. "We are studying the possibility of installing more pedestrian corridors on other roads. We all need to share the road."
