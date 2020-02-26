CDN-NDG council members split on approach to Station 11 closure

Côte des Neiges-NDG Mayor Sue Montgomery, and councillors Lionel Perez and Marvin Rotrand have co-signed a letter calling on Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante to ask the SPVM to reconsider the decision to merge police stations 9 and 11, which would result in the closure of Station 11 in NDG.
The planned merger was first reported by The Suburban in late January. The plan is to have the one station in Côte St. Luc.
The letter, also addressing Executive Committee member Rosannie Filato and Montreal Public Security Commission president Alex Norris, is also calling for public hearings on the issue to get local input before finalizing the merger.
“As elected officials, we are beholden to our residents and we cannot defend or justify this decision, which was made without our knowledge,” the three CDN-NDG council members wrote.
The letter says the planned closure of Station 11 “would leave our borough of 170,000 people with a single neighbourhood station, 26, which is in the northern part of Snowdon and also serves Outremont. This also means that NDG, a neighbourhood with 65,000 residents and important institutions, will have no police station for the first time.”
Their other concerns:
• A potential negative impact on the way police services are provided.
• A reduction in walk-in access to the new station in CSL for NDG residents.
• A setback in efforts to “break down barriers and build trust” with residents, “in particular those from communities of various origins, many of whom come from countries where the police are viewed with suspicion and fear.”
The three council members wrote that public hearings are essential “so that our{/span} {span}residents can express their views and question the SPVM about the presumed benefits of the merger.”
However, the three Projét Montréal members on CDN-NDG council declined to co-sign the letter. Councillor Christian Arseneault sent The Suburban a statement on behalf of himself, Magda Popeanu and Peter McQueen.
The three councillors wrote that their priority is to maintain the public security services that are currently provided to local residents, and that they had contacted Montreal’s executive committee member in charge of public security for more information when they heard of the merger.
“As a result of our outreach, the SPVM is organizing a meeting with West End elected officials, during which we will hear their reasons for merging the two stations.”
The councillors added that since 1995, “new police technology and tools have led the SPVM to merge 18 of 49 stations across the city, which suggests that merging stations leads to improvements in service.
“We acknowledge the possibility but believe it is important to see the supporting evidence, be it statistics regarding local crime rates and trends, the number of walk-ins at either station, or the documented success of previous neighbourhood station mergers. Having these details will help us arrive at a well-informed position, something our constituents deserve.”
The Project Montréal councillors added that the decisions of elected officials “should be based on reason, not blind faith or political posturing. As such, the most responsible thing to do is reserve judgment until we have the necessary information and answers to our many questions. Our neighbourhood police station is of huge importance to our community.”
Rotrand contended that Arseneault, Popeanu and McQueen are “completely at odds with community groups and citizens,” as evidenced by an NDG Community Council statement opposing the Station 11 closure and calling on “all community partners to unite” to stop it from happening.
“The objective is to ensure that we work together to exert public pressure that cannot be ignored,” the statement says. “Any fundamental change to policing in our community should not be implemented without significant and meaningful consultation with all community partners.” The group’s online petition at change.org to keep Station 11 open attracted 1,271 signatures as of Tuesday morning.
•••
D’Arcy McGee MNA David Birnbaum and NDG MNA Kathleen Weil released a statement Monday calling for transparency and a public consultation on the planned merger and Station 11 closure.
”Many constituents have rightly expressed their concerns to me,” Weil stated. “They deserve to be heard before any final decision is made.”
Birnbaum asked if the merger, “and the inevitable staff cutbacks that will surely come with it, [will] compromise services to citizens? The public deserves a hearing on these important questions.”
