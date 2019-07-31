Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce created a new position dedicated to Economic Development this summer.
The city’s most populous borough appointed Pierre Boudreault as its new Economic Development Commissioner, tasked to promote CDN-NDG’s economic activity.
Boudreault’s job is to foster the emergence of local entrepreneurship and the harmonious development of commercial arteries, while serving as the point of contact for merchants who want to discuss their needs and concerns.
“The merchants and businesspeople of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce are central to neighbourhood life. In creating the position of Economic Development Commissioner, we are strengthening our collaboration with the local business community,” says Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery.
The borough hopes to enhance its connection with the business community and join forces with commercial development corporations (CDCs) and merchants’ associations, essential partners when it comes to invigorating the community and supporting retail businesses. The CDC Expérience Côte-des-Neiges welcomed the news. ““We are delighted that the borough has appointed a new Economic Development Commissioner. To us, this demonstrates the administration’s commitment to the development of commercial arteries. And we couldn’t dream of a better person for this position than Pierre Boudreault, with his expertise in business development and his in-depth understanding of CDCs,” said president Virginia Tiseo.
With over 20 years of experience in commercial and economic development as a manager, executive director and board member, Boudreault has extensive knowledge of the socioeconomic issues in Montreal and its boroughs. His previous mandates related to CDCs and other local organizations have also allowed him to develop multidisciplinary expertise in project management, business services, working with community partners, promoting economic activity, communications, events, and organizational governance.
