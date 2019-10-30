Côte des Neiges community group and residents collectively called on Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante last week to “formally support the development of 2,500 social housing units on the Blue Bonnets site,” where a housing development has been long planned.
The project is one of many taking place or planned along the Décarie axis.
The groups point out that Blue Bonnets is the “equivalent of 60 soccer fields” and “should, above all, meet the needs of the neighborhood residents.
“In Côte-des-Neiges, housing needs are huge, especially with the housing crisis we are in right now,” stated Youssef Benzouine, community organizer at Project Genesis.
The groups added more social housing units are needed as “30 percent of the population of Côte des Neiges lives below the poverty line and 7,445 households out of 34,820 devote more than half of their income on rent.”
“Our vision stems from a citizen forum on Blue Bonnets held in 2014,” stated Eve Torres, community organizer at the CDC Côte-des-Neiges. “If consultations are coming soon, it will be more than necessary to mobilize so that it comes up with recommendations that are in line with the needs of the neighborhood.”
The groups say Plante has indicated that 20 percent of the potential 5,000 to 6,000 units would be for social housing, which they contend would be insufficient. Plante’s party made that promise in 2017.
“We are tired of waiting,” stated Priscilla George, a member of Project Genesis. “We’ve been fighting for social housing on Blue Bonnets for over 20 years. They do not stop making promises. We must take action now.” joel@thesuburban.com
