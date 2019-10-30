Côte St. Luc council and family and friends paid tribute last week to Councillor Ruth Kovac.
Kovac represented District 8 from 1990 to 2001, and after the demerger, from 2006 to her passing after a long battle with cancer Oct. 1 at the age of 69. She attended the Sept. 9 council meeting, her last, and bravely remained until the end of the proceedings.
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein and council members, Kovac’s children Jeffrey, Debbie and Tammy, and many others remembered, with loving detail and intense emotion that permeated throughout the standing-room council chamber with many in tears, Ruth Kovac’s legacy as an extremely dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, municipal representative, volunteer and a fighter for rights, including bilingualism. On that latter note, Kovac’s children made sure to begin their remembrance by saying “bonjour-hi.” Others paying tribute followed suit.
Brownstein called Kovac a “superhero.”
“The strength of that woman, and the love she gave us all, made all our lives richer, and made our city better,” the Mayor said with deep emotion.
Councillors Dida Berku and Mike Cohen, and former councillors Glenn Nashen, Allan Levine and Sam Goldbloom, and former CSL Mayor Anthony Housefather via Nashen, reminisced about their time with her in public at council meetings and at behind-the-scenes caucus meetings, where she was said to have effectively cooled down heated discussions.
Newer councillors Mitch Kujavsky and Oren Sebag discussed how much they learned from her, and Brownstein’s wife Elaine and Irving Itman, both council regulars, expressed their fond memories as well. A speech of remembrance by D’Arcy McGee MNA David Birnbaum delivered in the National Assembly was read. Also present at the remembrance were Housefather at the start of the event, Kovac’s language rights compatriot Harold Staviss, Suburban editor-in-chief Beryl Wajsman, former councillor David Klinger, Hampstead councillor Michael Goldwax and many others, including family members and friends.
A video featuring photographs and interviews with Kovac over the years was also shown, accompanied musically by Kenny Rogers’ You Decorated My Life.
But the most intense message of the night came from Kovac’s husband Peter, read by daughter Tammy.
“I asked my children to speak for me, as the pain of losing my Ruthie is much too great to speak at this time,” she tearfully read. “Ruthie was, and will always be, my true love. She was everything to me... she was one of a kind. She excelled in everything she took on, and as I watched from the sidelines, I was so very proud of her. Her memory will live on every day of my life.
“Ruthie will not be forgotten.”
The ceremony and the video tribute can be viewed on YouTube.
