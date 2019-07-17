Côte St. Luc-based institutions, including the Bernard Lang Civic Centre where council meetings take place, should begin meetings and other events with a "security briefing," instructions in case of emergencies, Mayor Mitchell Brownstein announced last week.
The instructions would be similar to what passengers hear before a plane takes off.
Brownstein said he got the idea during an event he was invited to by the vice-president of Canadian National.
"At the beginning of the event, he said, very casually, and I think it's something council meetings should have, and something our institutions should do — particularly religious institutions — before they start any big meeting, it's a security briefing," the Mayor explained. "Basically, what he said in a very casual way was (adapted to the council chamber scenario), 'I'd like you all to note the security exits in the room, we have two in the back... there's an staircase out of the building. Take note of who's to your right and to your left. In the event you have to leave the building, please make sure that those people you see to your right and left are with you.
"We would all meet, in the case of an emergency, at the greenspace across the street at the corner of The Avenue and Cavendish Blvd."
Brownstein also asked who in the audience knows CPR.
"There is a fire extinguisher outside of this room, and a defibrillator on the first floor. It's good to take note of those [items] in case we should need them. Hopefully, we should never need them, but it's always important to know these things in case of any emergency."
