Birnbaum announces 2020 D'Arcy McGee medal competition

D'Arcy McGee MNA David Birnbaum announced that the sixth annual D’Arcy McGee-National Assembly Citizenship Medals competition will take place Monday, June 1, 2020.
The medals are awarded to three individuals "for “outstanding achievement in community involvement.” The 2019 recipients were Montreal Filipino community Lilia Esguerra; Dan Philip, president and founder of the Black Coalition of Quebec; and longtime Côte St. Luc resident, lawyer, jurist and politician Maximilien Polak.
“I’m really proud to have established this medal program, which allows riding residents to celebrate the contributions of individuals who have helped enrich our lives and strengthen our community,” Birnbaum stated.
Nominees do not have to reside in the riding. The three-member jury this time will comprise previous medal winners, previously it was made up of former D'Arcy McGee MNAs.
"All nominations must be submitted and signed by a riding resident or by an organization or group situated in and/or serving the riding," says an advisory. "The deadline for submissions to the D’Arcy-McGee office (5800 Cavendish Blvd, suite 403, Cote St. Luc, QC, H4W 2T5) or by e-mail, david.birnbaum.dmg@assnat.qc.ca, is Friday, May 15th, 2020 at 3 p.m. For more information [and to access a nomination form], call Elisabeth Prass, Bureau Chief at (514) 488-7028 or send an email to david.birnbaum.dmg@assnat.qc.ca."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.