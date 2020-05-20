The Bialik High School Caring Caravan, made up of Secondary V students, volunteered their time Friday to help vulnerable seniors in Côte St. Luc during the COVID-19 crisis. The Bialik students and parents worked in conjunction with the Nellie Philanthropy Foundation. The caravan started at the IGA Lipari at the Côte St. Luc Shopping Centre and proceeded to B'nai Brith House, Chateau B'nai Brith and St. Patrick Square. School mascot Baruch helped out and offered support.
Bialik High School students help vulnerable seniors
Joel Goldenberg
