Beware of fake delivery e-mails: Canada Post

Customers should ignore e-mails claiming that they missed a delivery and asking them to click on a link, Canada Post says.
This reporter has heard of two such e-mail "requests" being received in the past week.
"We see phishing emails being circulated from time to time that appear to be from Canada Post," says a Canada Post message from their website. "For example, an email might inform a customer that Canada Post tried to deliver a package and asks the customer to select a link or visit a Post Office to arrange delivery. This is NOT from Canada Post and should be deleted. When Canada Post makes a delivery attempt, we leave a delivery notice card at your door or in your mailbox. We do not contact you by email unless you have requested it."
The message points out that the link could contain malicious viruses.
"Always obtain accurate and current delivery status of a parcel from our website, using our tracking tool. Check the sender's email address. Often times, the sender's email does not match the name of the company they claim to represent. Canada Post does not send unsolicited emails requesting personal information such as credit card numbers, account or invoice numbers, address and or passwords.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.