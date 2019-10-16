Benefit concert in CSL Oct. 24

A benefit concert featuring the Musicians of the World Symphony Orchestra conducted by Joseph Milo takes place 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Wagar Adult Education Centre in Côte St. Luc, Councillor Mike Cohen announced.
The repertoire will feature “some of Broadway’s best loved songs.”
The annual concert supports the Trap, Neuter, Release and Adopt Program of the Côte St. Luc Cats Committee.
“The committee’s team of volunteers sets out to trap as many feral cats as possible, have them sterilized and then adopted or returned to the spot where they were originally found,” the announcement says.
“The concert will be an opportunity for people who love animals to enjoy an evening of fine music while contributing to a good cause,” stated Cohen, the council member responsible for animal protection.
Tickets are $15 each — tax included. A limited number of VIP reserved seats are available for $25. Tickets are available at the Côte St. Luc Public Library (5851 Cavendish Blvd.) or at the Côte St. Luc Hospital for Animals (7930 Baily Rd.). The library accepts credit or debit card for payment. The animal hospital accepts cash.
For more information about the concert, visit www.cotesaintluc.org/catscommittee or call 514-485-6806, ext. 2200.
