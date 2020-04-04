On March 26th, 2020, Bell announced a special program in support of five organizations on the front lines of Canadian communities that are providing mental health support to kids and families with the use of remote tools. The initiative was launched in consideration of the unprecedented need for social distancing and the structural impact on organizations offering services to Canadians in need.
The increased funding will go towards:
• Kids Help Phone
• Canadian Red Cross
• Canadian Mental Health Association
• Strongest Families Institute
• Revivre
The associations benefiting from the funding will have the capacity to expand their reach to support Canadians confronting isolation, anxiety and other mental health related challenges during the crisis.
“The biggest public health crisis in a lifetime, COVID-19 demands an unprecedented response across every part of Canadian society, including finding new ways to accelerate the delivery of mental health services in such a challenging time,” President and CEO of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada, Mirko Bibic stated in a public memo. “We’ve increased Bell Let’s Talk funding by $5 million in direct response to the COVID-19 crisis, and are proud to be working with the Red Cross, CMHA, Kids Help Phone, Revivre and Strongest Families to immediately direct new mental health resources where they’re needed most.” he noted.
“The concept of social distancing does not include emotional distancing. Keeping connections open is an important contribution to mental health.” Bell Let’s Talk Chair, Mary Deacon told The Suburban. “In recognition of the essential work being done on the front lines, it is important for us to play our part by stepping up to support mental health initiatives by ensuring that they are granted the means necessary to respond to the crisis.” she explained.
