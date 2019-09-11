B'nai Brith Canada welcomes assault arrest

B’nai Brith Canada welcomed the Aug. 21 arrest of a former taxi driver, accused of assaulting a Jewish man this past July.
The organization’s statement points out that the incident was caught on a security camera.
“The perpetrator allegedly hurled anti-Semitic insults at the victim before proceeding to punch him repeatedly,” the organization’s statement explains. “He was eventually confronted by a parking supervisor and fled the scene.”
The driver was fired by Taxi Champlain, and the company president told B’nai Brith that it “do[es] not tolerate any form of aggressive or violent behaviour, least of all racist actions.”
“It is comforting to learn that the alleged perpetrator of this shocking hate crime has been charged,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “Violent attacks such as this one cannot be tolerated and must always be met with severe legal consequences.”
B’nai Brith officials said the organization will “continue directly supporting the victim.”
