A Mount Royal federal election debate hosted by B’nai Brith Canada in collaboration with the Spanish and Portuguese Synagogue will take place Tuesday Sept. 17.
The time of the event will soon be announced.
The participants listed include the Liberals (current MP Anthony Housefather), Conservatives (candidate David Tordjman), the Green Party (Clément Badra) and the NDP (candidate not listed as of Sept. 9).
Not listed, so far, are the Bloc Québécois (candidate not listed as of Sept. 6) and Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada (candidate Zachary Lozoff)
“These debates will build upon B’nai Brith’s highly successful series of local debates in advance of the federal election in 2015,” the organization stated.
Debates are also taking place in the ridings of Eglinton-Lawrence, Thornhill, Edmonton West and York Centre.
“B’nai Brith looks forward to announcing additional debates across Canada as Election Day approaches,” says the organization’s announcement. “The debates will focus on questions important to Canadians, along with key issues relevant to the grassroots Jewish community.”
