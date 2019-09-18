B'nai Brith Canada changes local federal election debate date

B’nai Brith Canada has set a new date and time for its Mount Royal riding federal election debate — 8 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 24 at the Spanish and Portuguese Synagogue in Côte des Neiges.
Mount Royal includes Côte des Neiges, Town of Mount Royal, Côte St. Luc and Hampstead.
Originally, in a Sept. 4 press release announcing the cross-country debates, the local debate was scheduled for Sept. 17 without a provided time. We called the Spanish and Portuguese and the B’nai Brith Canada Montreal office for more specifics, but they could not provide any. We also e-mailed B’nai Brith Canada central to ask why the list of participating parties included the Liberals, Conservatives, Greens and NDP, but not the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) and the Bloc Québécois. Those two parties participated in an NDG-Westmount debate organized by the Rotary Club of Montreal West and NDG. We received no reply.
Then, when we attended last week’s Anthony Housefather Mount Royal campaign launch, we were surprised to see papers handed out advertising the new debate date of Sept. 24, but with no specific start time listed.
Later, we saw a Sept. 10 B’nai Brith press release, advertising the time and date of 8 p.m. Sept. 24. The release also points out, as of Sept. 10, the confirmed participation of Housefather for the Liberals and David Tordjman for the Conservatives, with the NDP and Greens participation yet to be confirmed at that point. The BQ and PPC were still not listed.
