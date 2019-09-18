Author Dennis Prager in Montreal Sept. 25

American best-selling author and radio personality Dennis Prager will be speaking at Chabad Zichron Kedoshim, 5215 Westbury Avenue, in Snowdon, Wednesday Sept. 25.
A VIP cocktail for sponsors will take place 6:30 p.m. and the lecture will take place 7:30 p.m.
The lecture, during which the founder of Prager University will speak about the principles in his 1998 book Happiness Is A Serious Problem, is part of Chabad Seminary of Canada’s Ben Weider Education Memorial Lecture Series, and is being held in collaboration with Chabad Zichron Kedoshim. The Chabad Seminary of Canada “endows post-high school girls with the knowledge and skills to become teachers and leaders in communities around the world.”
In an e-mail interview with The Suburban, Prager said it is exceptionally important to educate young Jewish women.
“Sending one’s child to college is playing Russian Roulette with his or her values,” he explained. “This is where a place like Chabad comes in. If I knew nothing else about the girl, I would prefer my son come home with a graduate of the Seminary than a graduate of Yale.”
Prager also lauded Chabad’s achievements over time, calling it “far and away the most successful and dynamic Jewish organization in the world.” The characteristics that have most contributed to its success, he said, include its non-judgmental approach and the happy attitude of its emissaries.
“I am coming to Montreal to speak on happiness,” Prager pointed out. “I consider happiness a moral obligation and something one should pursue. Whenever I lecture on happiness, my aim is to change listeners’ lives. If I don’t, I failed.”
Prager also said Chabad plays a role in transforming the lives of today’s youth who are caught up in the struggles of today’s generation.
“They give them joy and meaning. If there is no God, life is just random chance. Humans have no more ultimate meaning than rocks.”
Prager also said Chabad provides a community and meaning at a time when most Jews “do not have strong religious organizational affiliations and do not derive much meaning from Judaism.
“As for moral teachings, the Poway, California rabbi who was shot and injured by a violent anti-Semite, summed it up when he spoke at the White House: The way to make a better world is for each person to become a better human being. Most Jews would not agree. They think the way to a better world is through political activism.”
The event admission charge for adults is $25, and $30 at the door; $20 for students, and $25 at the door. For more information, call the Chabad Seminary of Canada at 514-543-5446 or Chabad Zichron Kedoshim at 514-738-3434.
