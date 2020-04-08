Premier Legault said today that “April showers may bring May flowers.” He reported that due to the stabilization in ICU and hospitalizations, and even in the number of new cases, initial discussions have begun on reopening some of the economy in the near future. He said it won’t be a few weeks, but it is time to set some guidelines.”We can see light at the end of the tunnel.”
Whenever it comes he said, the need to social distance will remain in effect for several months. To that end, to avoid overcrowding our public transport, he asked employers to consider flexible time schedules for their employees so there could be staggered hours when people will use buses, trains and metro.”I’m optimistic that in the coming days and weeks we can think of reopening businesses but we must be vigilant in social distancing if we don’t want another wave ,” the Premier said. He also underlined that the greatest preoccupation are seniors and particularly those in CHSLDs and nursing homes. He stated that the initiative to bring doctors and nurses from hospitals into long term care facilities is continuing.
By the numbers, 10,031 people have tested positive. 615 have been hospitalized. 181 are in ICU and 175 have died. Some 109,000 have tested negative.
