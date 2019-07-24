Around the Towns

TICKETS ON SALE FOR CSL'S JOSEPH REVIVAL: The Côte St. Luc Dramatic Society is presenting a revival of their META award-winning production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, this time at the Segal Centre from Aug. 21 to 25. "The classic story is reimagined onstage as a rock musical, featuring iconic songs including Any Dream Will Do and Close Every Door," says the CSL announcement. "This show-stopping musical, boasting an all ages cast of 40 professional and community performers, will have the whole family enthralled from beginning to end (special kids’ pricing available!)." For more information and to purchase tickets, consult www.segalcentre.org.
•••
CHANGES ON CSL'S THE AVENUE: Councillor Mike Cohen, on his mikecohen.ca website, updated residents about changes on The Avenue, which leads from Cavendish Blvd. to Quartier Cavendish. "A total investment of less than $10,000 includes 10 new concrete pots creatively measured with membranes, styrofoam, and crushed rock and soil," he wrote. "The city planted over a half dozen varieties of annuals. Our Department of Public Works also replaced all dead shrubs and ornamental grasses that were missing and fluffed up the soil at the flower beds with trees. Mulch was replaced only at the block after the Quartier Cavendish on the Avenue. I would like to thank our Urban Planning team headed by Jeff Davey and our Director of Public Works Beatrice Newman and her group."
•••
VINTAGE WINE IN HAMPSTEAD: The band Vintage Wine, plus special guests, will be performing 7 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 6 at Hampstead Park as part of the town's summer Concert in the Park series. Admission is free. "This group will entertain you with a tribute to Leonard Cohen and other Jewish music makers— Bob Dylan, Simon and Garfunkel, Neil Diamond, Carole King, Neil Sedaka, Lesley Gore, Billy Joel, and more," a town advisory says. "Along with hit music, you’ll be treated to interesting stories about their backgrounds. In case of rain, the concerts will be held in the Irving L. Adessky Community Centre. For further information, please contact the community centre at 514 369-8200, ext. 8260."
