Around the Towns

CSL ACC CLOSING FOR MAINTENANCE: Côte St. Luc's Aquatic and Community Centre and gymnasium will be closed from Aug. 16 to Sept. 8, the city announced. "Every year, we close our installations for a few weeks to perform maintenance work that will keep them in tiptop shape for years to come," the announcement says.
•••
CSL'S WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES: The City of Côte St. Luc will be screening the 2018 movie Instant Family at the Greenspon Auditorium in the Bernard Lang Civic Centre today, Aug. 14 from 2 to 5 p.m. "Enjoy a smart array of inspirational crowd-pleasers and tearjerkers that revive the magic in going to the movies again," says a city announcement.
Having seen this movie, I can personally recommend it.
•••
HAMPSTEAD UPGRADING STREET LIGHTING NETWORK: The town is currently upgrading its street lighting network, "changing more than 451 sodium lights to light emitting diode (LED) lights on its green cobra lamp posts," and the work is scheduled to be complete by the end of the month, "barring any unforeseen delays due to poor weather and other similar obstacles," says an advisory. The upgrades represent an investment of $267,000, and the return on investment is expected to take five years, and every year thereafter the Town will attain cumulative energy and maintenance savings." The LED lights are touted as providing better visibility on the road surface, lasting longer and being better for the environment, providing energy savings of up to 70 percent and "reduceing light pollution emitted by sodium lights."
•••
NEXT HAMPSTEAD SUMMER CONCERT: The next Hampstead Concert in the Park will feature Sandra & The Latin Groove, 7 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 20 at Hampstead Park. "Having performed worldwide, Montreal’s very own Latin band brings you hits from Jennifer López and Shakira to salsa, bachata and merengue," says a town announcement. "Their Latin dancers will surely get you moving and grooving! In case of rain, the concerts will be held in the Irving L. Adessky Community Centre. Everyone’s welcome, bring a lawn chair and enjoy!"
