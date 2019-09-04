Around the Towns

FED FUNDING FOR HOLOCAUST MUSEUM: Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather announced last week that the Montreal Holocaust Museum is receiving $100,000 in federal funding. The funding will "permit the museum to develop marketing, communication and fundraising plans with the focus on the development of a new museum," says the federal announcement. "The current museum has witnessed a surge in visitors in recent years and there is a growing demand for its educational services and programming." The funding comes from the Community Capacity Building — Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program (Program) under Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism Minister Pablo Rodriguez.
MOWEST STREET FAIR: The Montreal West Merchants Association will be holding its Fall Fest Street Fair on Westminster North, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday Sept. 15. Activities will include face painting, inflatables, Zumba and hip-hop piloxing (pilates, boxing and dancing), a skate park, and bands, as well as food.
CRIME PREVENTED IN HAMPSTEAD: The Town of Hampstead provided an account of a Public Security officer who prevented a crime recently. The officer, who is not identified, said he "observed two males in their early 20s walking through private property and trying to enter parked vehicles. I followed them while giving info to central. I intercepted them as soon as I saw SPVM arrive. They tried running from me but SPVM boxed them in from the other side. I informed them that they were being detained for criminally trespassing on private properties." They were both arrested by the SPVM and charged with criminally trespassing.” A town advisory says the incident "illustrates that your public security officers are on constant alert and ready to act to make our town a better and safer place. Should you need to report anything suspicious, please contact Public Security at 514 369-8250 (24-hr dispatch)."
