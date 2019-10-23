Around the Towns

CSL COMPOST GIVEAWAY OCT. 24: The City of Côte St. Luc announced that compost "will be distributed free of charge to residents (proof of residency required) on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 from 2 pm to 8 pm. The distribution takes place at the Public Works Department Building located at 7001 Mackle Road. Every household is entitled to 120 litres. Residents can bring their own empty 40 litre buckets to help cart away the compost. Bags will be available for residents without buckets. Residents should bring a utility bill or some other official document showing they live in Côte St. Luc. If there is compost left towards the end of the day, residents may return to take away more. Limited quantities, first come, first served. For more information, call 514-485-6868."
HAMPSTEAD'S NEW PATROL VEHICLES: The Town of Hampstead announced that two new Security Patrol vehicles "have been equipped with specialized equipment for water main breaks, traffic control and access barricades. This will enhance the ability of Public Security officers to provide service in all kinds of situations. Our new vehicles are available for deployment on a 24/7 basis."
ENVIRONMENT WORKSHOP IN MOWEST: Montreal West will be holding a participatory workshop on the environment, which is open to all residents, Sunday, Nov. 3 from 1 to 4 p.m at Montreal West Town Hall, 50 Westminster South, the town announced. "This event is an opportunity for you to share your ideas and opinions on local initiatives related to biodiversity and waste management," the announcement says. "The workshop will consist of an interactive presentation and group discussions and exercises. This activity is held as part of MTElles’ experimental projects , led by Concertation Montréal, the Coalition montréalaise des tables de quartier and Relais-femmes."
