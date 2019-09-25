Around the Towns

HAMPSTEAD COUNCIL MEETING TIME CHANGE: The next Hampstead council meeting will take place 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Adessky Community Centre at Hampstead Park, rather than the usual 8 p.m. start time, it was announced. Hampstead council meetings have been attracting larger than usual audiences because of the controversy regarding a plan to demolish an apartment building on Côte St. Luc Road and replace it with a luxury rental apartment building.
HAMPSTEAD HALLOWEEN CUPCAKE PARTY: The town announced that a Halloween Cupcake Party will take place Sunday, October 20, "starting at 10:30 am, at the Irving L. Adessky Community Centre, where your children are going to love decorating their own Halloween-themed cupcakes! Cost: $7 (includes refreshments). For further information, please contact 514 369-8260."
SOUTH AFRICA TODAY: A visual presentation called South Africa Today takes place at the Côte St. Luc Auditorium inthe Bernard Lang Civic Centre 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm, Sept. 27. Entry is free and the presentation is in English. "South Africa is home to more than 30 ethnic groups and some of the world’s most amazing wildlife," says the city announcement. "Today, South Africa is trying to heal the deep wounds left by post-colonialism and apartheid. Learn about this diverse nation with a striking visual presentation of South African scenes by Louis Touyz."
