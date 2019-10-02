A school safety sign in Côte St. Luc was recently defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti, and quickly removed and cleaned after CSL council regular Tamar Hertz put out an alert on the CSL Ideas Facebook page.
The graffiti, which included a swastika and a Hitler-type mustache on a girl’s face, was at Westover and Hudson, and another nearby similar sign contained a reference to “joker.”
“Please attend to this immediately, this can not be allowed to remain,” Hertz wrote.
Residents were outraged.
“This is disgusting!” wrote one.
“Prank or not, such acts can’t be tolerated,” wrote another. “No matter who commits them. No matter if they’re done using a pink crayon or using spray paint.”
Councillor Mitch Kujavsky responded, saying he would notify Public Works immediately.
“Horrible,” he wrote. “Lucky that these signs are designed to make graffiti removal very easy.”
Councillor David Tordjman also commented. “This is unacceptable and anyone who saw this happen, we ask you to please get in contact with the police,” he wrote. “Hate like this is not acceptable and we need to erase hate. It is through education and working together, as a community.”
The sign was then taken down, the graffiti was removed, and the sign was then reposted.
Hertz commended the city’s fast action, and asked if the city has a protocol for informing police and B’nai Brith Canada.
Kujavsky said he believes so, but that the head of Public Security would know more.
“However, all levels of senior management and council were made aware.”
Council regular Toby Shulman commented. “Quick work on the part of the city. I hope the perpetrator can be caught.
