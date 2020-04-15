Annual Yom Hashoah ceremony to be virtual event April 20

This year's community-wide Holocaust commemoration Yom Hashoah event, usually held at the Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem Synagogue in Côte St. Luc, will instead be a virtual event held 5 p.m. Monday April 20 because of COVID-19, the Montreal Holocaust Museum announced.
The event will be held live on the MHM's Facebook page.
"Montrealers are invited to honour the memory of Holocaust victims from their homes and participate in this virtual ceremony," MHM officials stated. "This year’s commemoration was originally planned to highlight the 75th anniversary of liberation and the end of the Holocaust. It now serves the additional purpose of demonstrating the entire Jewish community’s solidarity with Holocaust survivors, who are in our thoughts during these difficult and isolating times. The commemoration will feature traditional readings, poems, messages of hope, songs, and survivor testimonies."
Speakers will include:
• David Levy, Consul General of Israel in Montreal
• Fishel Goldig, Holocaust survivor and Montreal Holocaust Museum speaker
• Rabbi Lisa Grushcow, Senior Rabbi at Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom
• Naomi Azrieli, President of the Azrieli Foundation
• The Honorable Jacques Saada, President of Communauté sépharade unifiée du Québec
• Avraham Elarar, President of the Canadian Sephardi Federation
• Brenda Gewurz, Co-President of CIJA Quebec
• Jason Rosenblatt, JPPS Choir Director
• Representatives from Federation CJA’s March of the Living
"Stay tuned to the Museum’s social media pages on Tuesday, April 21 to see full length survivor testimony videos from Eva Kuper (in English) and the late Jean Kutscher (in French)," MHM officials added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.