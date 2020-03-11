Angry Hampstead council denounces planned police Station 9, 11 merger

Angry members of Hampstead council last week unanimously passed a resolution in reaction to the planned merger of SPVM police stations 9 and 11.
As first reported by The Suburban in late January, the plan calls for the merged station to be located at the current Station 9 site at Westminster and Côte St. Luc Road in Côte St. Luc, and for Station 11 on Somerled in NDG to be closed. Station 9 serves CSL, Hampstead and Montreal West.
A petition against the closure of Station 11 posted by the NDG Community Council has garnered 2,327 signatures as of last Thursday afternoon. A link to the change.org petition was posted on Hampstead's website, www.hampstead.qc.ca.
The Hampstead resolution calls for:
• A one-year moratorium on the closing of Station 11 and its merger into Station 9 "be decreed commencing on the date of adoption of this motion."
• A mandate for the Public Security Commission "to hold public sessions focusing on both the future of community policing in Montreal and the specific issue of the merger of Stations 9 and 11."
• That at least one public meeting each be held by the commission in NDG and in Côte St. Luc.
The resolution also points out that local Mayors were told of the merger decision as a fait accompli, without any advance notice, although indications are that rumours of a merger were circulating late last year.
"We are completely opposed to this," Councillor Michael Goldwax, who proposed the resolution, said of the planned merger. "Hampstead will lose coverage and what we call the 'rapprochement communautaire' we have with Station 9 right now, whether it's Hampstead Day, Shabbat Under the Stars or any activity going on. This will have a huge impact on us, despite them increasing the number of cars. The location is not ideal, it has one driveway only. Hopefully, the powers that be will listen to CSL, Hampstead, Montreal West and NDG."
"What bothers me more than anything is the lack of consultation, absolutely zero," Mayor William Steinberg commented. "I had heard rumours this was happening, but that's not the way it's supposed to work."
