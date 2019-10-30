Anglo dads wanted

Collective Community Services (CCS) Montreal wants English-speaking fathers to share their experiences and needs at a focus group on Nov. 4.
Led by award-winning educator Mardoché Mertilus, the goal is to use participants’ feedback to design a new program that truly meets the unique realities of Montreal’s English-speaking fathers, says Deborah Radcliffe-Branch, manager of Child and Family Services.
The initiative comes on the heels of a 2018 study commissioned by the Regroupement pour la Valorisation de la Paternité (RVP) indicating that English-speaking dads experience more stress and face challenges in adjusting to life as a father. According to the RVP, nearly three quarters of English-speaking fathers feel that public services available to parents do not adequately reflect the needs of the English-speaking community.
CCS has served the English-speaking communities of Greater Montreal for over 87 years and is a recognized leader in youth and early childhood community programming. “We are thrilled to partner with Mr. Mertilus and RVP for this inaugural program that will provide valuable support for Anglophone fathers in the Montreal area,” says Radcliffe-Branch.
The session takes place Monday, Nov. 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 451 de l’Église. Participants are welcome to bring their children and refreshments will be provided.
To participate, email deborahr@ccs-montreal or call 514-937-5351 extension 240.
