On Monday, Dominique Anglade became the first woman leader of the Quebec Liberal Party in its history. Her only rival, former Drummondville mayor Alexandre Cusson, withdrew his candidacy earlier citing the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Considering the current evolution of the pandemic in Quebec, the impact it has on the lives of the population and on the possible resumption of the leadership race, it seems unrealistic and irresponsible to me to picture a resumption of this race in the coming weeks, or even before 2021,” Cusson wrote on Facebook.
Anglade was a cabinet minister in premier Philippe Couillard’s one-term government, and had the support of most of her caucus. She served as minister of economic development, innovation and trade between 2016 and 2018, and then was the Liberal critic for economic and immigration issues.
The PLQ executive committee adopted a resolution shortly after Cusson’s statement declaring Anglade leader of the Official Oposition. Mont-Royal–Outremont MNA Pierre Arcand has been serving as interim leader. Anglade said on Twitter that she supported Cusson’s decision and that she admired his dedication to the party’s supporters. “I’m proud to become the first female leader of the Quebec Liberal Party, a party that has always been at the forefront of economic and social progress,” she added .
Anglade was a founding member of the Coalition Avenir Québec, and ran unsuccessfully in the 2012 election, before eventually switching to the Liberals. She left the CAQ, she said, because she disagreed with the party’s views on identity and immigration. Premier François Legault went on Twitter Monday to congratulate her. “Very excited to debate with you,” he wrote.
Anglade represents the Montreal riding of Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne. She is trained as an industrial engineer and worked as a consultant at McKinsey & Company for many years before entering politics.
In 2010, both her parents died when a powerful earthquake struck during a visit to their hometown of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Later that year, Anglade co-founded the KANPE Foundation, a sustainable development charity that works in Haiti.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.