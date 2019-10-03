André Valiquette - People’s Party of Canada

2019 Federal Election Profile
André Valiquette
Candidate- People’s Party of Canada - NDG-Westmount
What exactly is the People’s Party of Canada?
That’s a question I’m often asked. Here’s my answer: We’re a young party, created just a year ago, but with over 40,000 members already and candidates in more than 95% of ridings in Canada.
We’re ordinary people. This is often our first time in politics, but we were drawn to the PPC by the candor and courage of Maxime Bernier, the party’s leader.
We’re not afraid to bring up subjects the other parties would rather not talk about!
We won’t succumb to climate alarmism. We believe we need to abolish the carbon tax, develop our oil resources and build safe pipelines until viable alternatives emerge.
We want to have better integrated immigration by reducing the number of immigrants from 350,000 to 150,000 annually, which is the same proportion as in the United States, and we want to stop false refugees at the border.
We pledge to significantly reduce taxes for individuals and businesses and we are the only credible ones who can make such a promise, because we clearly state that we will reduce public spending, the number of civil servants and eliminate corporate welfare.
We want a small government for a most prosperous society!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.