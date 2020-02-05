Agriculture minister discussing French-only food warnings issue: Birnbaum

Quebec Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Minister André Lamontagne is currently discussing the issue of the government’s current policy of posting food warnings online only in French, D’Arcy McGee MNA David Birnbaum’s office has revealed to Hampstead lawyer Harold Staviss.
Staviss, who worked with the late Côte St. Luc councillor Ruth Kovac on language rights issues, has been calling for increased bilingualism from government institutions and commercial enterprises, with much success. Early last December, Staviss sent the Agriculture ministry two examples of French-only food warning advisories, and emphasized the importance of informing all Quebecers of safety and security matters, francophone and anglophone.
Last November, The Suburban reported that the government was not planning to change the policy, as revealed in an e-mail sent by Eric Jabbari, political advisor at the Office of the Premier, to Staviss.
Staviss was more recently told, on behalf of the D’Arcy McGee MNA, that Birnbaum approached Lamontagne before the recent Christmas holidays “to ask him to take action on this issue.”
Staviss was also told that while Simon Jolin-Barrette has the language file, Lamontagne informed Birnbaum that he will be “discussing the issue with his colleague.”
