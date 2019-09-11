Two cars were set on fire in a driveway in St. Laurent at about 1:40 a.m. last Tuesday, at the same address on Stewart Square and at nearly the same time (1:20 a.m.) two other cars were set on fire in late February 2018.
Police are investigating. According to media reports, there is surveillance video of two people in the area just prior to this week's fire.
SPVM spokesman Manuel Couture confirmed to us that the current owner of the house is the same as last year.
At that time, we noted that the occupants are a "philanthropic family who supports the community in many ways. Police are puzzled as to why this occurred."
Couture said there was no new information on the latest incident, and did not have new information on last year's investigation. They will be speaking to the home's occupants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.