Administrative tribunal rejects CDN-NDG employee's injury claim

The Administrative Labour Tribunal of Quebec rejected a claim by a Côte des Neiges-NDG employee for what he said was a job-related injury.
The employee said he suffered an injury to the lumbar region of the spine on May 9, 2018 while working with a colleague to lift a manhole cover to access a valve.
According to a Feb. 6 decision by administrative judge Daniel Pelletier, the injury was reported to the borough that day, but the employee continued to work that day and subsequent days.
“The evidence shows that the worker had consulted a chiropractor for lower back problems since March 23, 2018 on a regular basis and he had complained of back pain for six months,” the decision notes. “The employee maintained that his work is not that physical and that he had obtained the help of colleagues for more physical tasks. “
The borough asked that a previous rejection of the worker’s claim by the Commission de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CSST) be maintained. The employee sought an overturning of the CSST decision.
The tribunal found that the evidence “showed that the worker not only continued to do his work for more than a month, but he remained available for several hours of overtime work during that month.
Also, “the absence of evidence of a connection between the onset of symptoms and the event that occurred at work does not allow the worker to benefit from the presumption of employment injury.”
The tribunal decided that “the employee did not suffer an employment injury on May 9, 2018 and he is not entitled to the benefits provided for in the Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases with regard to this claim.”
