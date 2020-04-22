Addiction Anonymous groups convert to online meetings

Government measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 led to the cancellation of all Addiction Anonymous gatherings. According to sources who agreed to speak to The Suburban on condition of anonymity, the meetings are an essential part of the process in dealing with addiction.
“The medicine for addiction is the meetings and we are lucky that it is 2020 and we have the use of technology to stay in contact with each other,” a source from Gamblers Anonymous (GA) who has been a member for 20 years told The Suburban.
“We moved very quickly to reach out to each other, because we know how important it is,”
“For the sake of anonymity, we exclude the visual contact in large meetings,” he explained. “Sponsors and ‘sponsees’, or smaller groups may have video meetings if they are comfortable doing so.
“We also reached out very quickly to our elderly members and helped set them up with meetings at whatever capacity is possible for them.”
A source from Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), proudly 30 years sober, also confirmed to The Suburban that due to the nature of the program, the first step taken, very rapidly was to make sure each and every member was contacted and made aware of the services available to them.
“People need to speak and need to express themselves, some by visual contact, some prefer without — especially some of the new members until they become comfortable,” the AA source told The Suburban.
“We had to adapt quickly due to COVID-19 and we have everything set up for our members and we have a phone line open 24/7 for anyone who needs to reach out.”
Alcoholics Anonymous Montreal: 514-374-3688
Narcotics Anonymous (Quebec): 1-855-544-6322
Nicotine Anonymous:
1-877-879-6422
Gamblers Anonymous Montreal: 514-484-6666
Sex Addicts Anonymous Montreal: 514-418-5920
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.