The Habilitas and Action Centre foundations merged last week, marking a return to their beginnings. Both organizations have roots in the Constance-Lethbridge Rehabilitation Centre.
The Action Centre functions daily as a bilingual activity space for people with physical disabilities from 9 until 5, Monday to Friday. It welcomes some 50 people per day from boroughs across the island to its facilities at 2214 Dollard in LaSalle, where it has been operating full-time since 2002.
Audrey, one of their members, describes the centre this way.
“The Action Centre has brought so much joy and hope to my life. It’s a place where I can interact with others and participate in many fun and interesting activities. If it wasn’t for the Action Centre, I would be at home alone or at a shopping centre waiting for the day to end.”
The Action Centre began operating in Pointe St- Charles in 1998 as an outreach service of the Constance-Lethbridge Rehabilitation Centre.
Habilitas is the new name of the MAB-Mackay Foundation. It raises funds for the Lethbridge-Layton-Mackay Rehabilitation Centre, Camp Massawippi, the Mackay Centre/Philip E. Layton Schools and now, the Action Centre in LaSalle.
According to Revenue Canada, it raised 4.8 million dollars to support physical rehabilitation services for people with deaf and hard of hearing, visual, motor and communication impairments in the 2018/2019 financial year. The Action Centre raised $424,000 in 2018.
