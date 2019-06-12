The Town of Hampstead will be brightening up this summer with a series of eight weekly concerts at Hampstead Park, being held Tuesdays at 7 p.m. rain or shine and covering several genres of music.
The genres include pop country, oldies, classical and other types of music, as well as a tribute to Leonard Cohen and other Jewish music makers.
The concerts include:
• June 18: The Bounty Hunters
• June 25: Pallade Musica Baroque Ensemble
• July 2: The Montreal Backbeat Showband
• July 9: Replay Sixties Invasion
• July 16: Smokin’ DeVille
• Aug. 6: Vintage Wine plus Special Guests: Tribute to Leonard Cohen and other Jewish music makers.
• Aug. 13: String Theory Summer Concert.
• Aug. 20: Sandra & The Latin Groove
