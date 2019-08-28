A soulful and rocking evening at Strangers in the Night 2019

The 15th annual Strangers in the Night charity gala, which took place Saturday on the Pierrefonds borough hall grounds for the second year in a row, was another big success.
The annual event, headlined this year by the globally successful Montreal group Simple Plan, benefitted the Simple Plan Foundation, Lymphoma Canada, and Friends for Mental Health. The Simple Plan Foundation’s goal, according to the organization’s website, is to “help young people in need, by easing their difficult passage to adulthood and by supporting the victims of life threatening illnesses.”
There was a silent auction, and numerous restaurants presented their scrumptious specialties. The Suburban was among the many sponsors. Among the many notables on hand was Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis.
Retro music was a large presence at the event, represented by the 1980s Montreal new wave group The Box, and by soul artist Sheila E.
The latter show was astounding. The 61-year-old Sheila E., best known for her percussive talents, her hit The Glamorous Life and her association with the late artist Prince, tore up the stage with the energy of a 20-year-old, backed by her band of mostly family members.
Not only did she feature her mega hit, but Sheila E and the band performed a note-perfect medley of not the most obvious James Brown songs, as well as classics by the soul-funk groups Sly and the Family Stone (If You Want Me To Stay) and Funkadelic (One Nation Under A Groove).
During the event, Lac St. Louis MP Francis Scarpaleggia presented event founder Larry Day with a letter of thanks from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
“I would like to thank...Larry Day, as well as the organizers, for ensuring that this event is a success, year after year,” Trudeau’s letter says.
