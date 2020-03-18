Dear Suburban Readers,
The Covid-19 outbreak and the fear of our medical facilities becoming overrun, is causing many fast paced changes. The Suburban, as always, is dedicated to providing our readers with relevant and necessary community information.
Our editorial department will be canvassing the municipalities you live and work in for up to date information and publishing it daily on our web-site:
If in the coming weeks we face a problem in distributing to your door due to any restrictions, please see our on-line copy where you will have the choice to read our specially formatted on-line version or the identical page flipping edition with all advertisements as if the paper itself is in front of you.
We wish all our readers continued good health in these difficult times.
Michael Sochaczevski
Publisher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.