'A gap that's impossible to fill'

In the few minutes I spent at Steve’s Music Store on Ste. Catherine East to get reaction to the passing of longtime general manager Sheldon Sazant, several people posed for a photo outdoors with the store’s logo in the background; and a customer said he travelled hours to buy some equipment.
This was just a microcosm of the affection local and out-of-town musicians and music enthusiasts have for the decades-old music equipment store, previously on St. Antoine and, more specifically, for Sazant, who passed away last Thursday after a battle with cancer.
“Devastated hearing of the passing of our dear Sheldon Sazant,” wrote Pierrefonds-Roxboro and guitar enthusiast Mayor Jim Beis on Facebook. “Not only the professional at Steve’s Music and someone I have known for decades from the countless times I have stepped through those doors, but the dear friend who never stopped smiling and making everyone he’d come across feel like they were important and part of the family. The Montreal music scene and our city has lost a pillar in the community as I extend my heartfelt condolences to his dear family, colleagues and friends for this terrible loss.”
“The Montreal music community lost a piece of its soul today,” wrote Montreal radio personality and musician Jason Rockman on the Paperman website. “You will be missed, Sheldon. A true mensch.”
There is also a tribute to Sazant on the American National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) website, www.namm.org.
At the store itself, The Suburban spoke to René Mongrain, assistant manager.
“His legacy was fundamental,” Mongrain said. “There’s no one in the history of music retail in the province of Quebec who was as influential as he was, bar none, in the way he was able to relate to the customers, all the suppliers, all the artists — it’s crazy, the number of big name artists that were really close to him. It was beyond the fact he was working in a music store, he was simply, as a person, a link between so many different artists, projects and purveyors of gear.”
Those big music names included Michel Rivard; Gerry Boulet, most famous for Offenbach; the members of Simple Plan, Arcade Fire and See Spot Run, and many Cirque du Soleil artists.
Mongrain said Sazant’s passing leaves a huge gap in the Montreal music scene.
“It’s a gap that’s impossible to fill,” Mongrain added. “It’s the kind of situation where somebody says ‘there’s big shoes to fill.’ It’s impossible. No one, regardless of their experience in the music industry, can fill his shoes. It’s not just his experience as a retail general manager, it’s way beyond that.
“He had such a big influence.”
