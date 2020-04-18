If there was any doubt after our Wednesday story of the case built against the CIUSS West Island’s handling of the Herron Residence after its takeover through trusteeship, today’s numbers on the situation in the worst-hit CHSLDs should leave few in doubt of the institutional failure of the system. Covid infections have skyrocketed.
The number of cases of seniors in residences now totals 3,313, an increase of 1,036 in the past three days, according to figures from the Ministry of Health and Social Services. A nearly 50% increase. As for Herron, Johanne Riendeau, President of the Union of Healthcare Professionals of the West Island told the Journal de Montréal today that “almost everyone at Herron is infected with Covid.” Sources said that there are 50 new cases of Covid at Herron which would bring the number to 114 infected residents out of 130. An 87% infection rate. Officially the Ministry still lists the number infected at 61 because the CIUSS West Island claims it is still awaiting laboratory results.
In Laval the situation continues to deteriorate at the CHLSD Sainte-Dorothée. It has reported 19 new cases bringing the total to 72% of the residents. The CHSLD Laurendeau in Montreal saw a rise in infections in the past two days move from 29 to 145 according to Ministry numbers.
In another tragic statistic, ths CIUSSS du Nord-de-l’Île-de-Montréal confirmed another 24 deaths. Montreal North may also be seeing a shortage of PPEs this weekend.
In other Ministry reports, Le Centre de soins prolongés Grace Dart Extended Care Centre that had only one case on April 7 now has 62.
Lasalle has become a major hot zone with the Centre d’hébergement de LaSalle going from 47 cases to 99 in just a few days with 30 deaths. The long term care unit at Lasalle Hospital went from 28 cases to 66 in that same period with 25 deaths. And The Floralies in Lasalle went from 10 to 84 cases with 18 deaths.
The CHSLD Yvon Brunet in Montreal now has 99 cases. The CHSLD Joseph-François Perreault in Saint-Michel has 98. And the Institut universitaire de gériatrie de Montréal, Montreal has 85. Lachine’s Nazaire-Picheé Centre now counts 20 deaths at the residence.
