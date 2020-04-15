In an exclusive interview with The Suburban on condition of anonymity, someone intimately acquainted with Herron called the situation “heartbreaking.” The source wanted the public to know that despite some 80% of the staff leaving by March 29th, about a dozen chose to remain. The source called these dozen “heroic” with a “deep commitment to the patients and their families.”
The source confirmed that basic supplies were drastically low, sanitary conditions were “catastrophic” with people laying in bed with soiled sheets and diapers, and many residents hadn’t been fed and were dehydrated.
Worse than anything else, the source alleged that family members were given no information even after patients had tested positive for Covid. Families were generally informed only after their loved ones had died. Some staff did answer families’ calls and kept them appraised. Two residents were taken out by their families who showed up at Herron to take them home. The Suburban was also told that members of the administration allegedly told Herron staff not to talk to anyone, particularly the press, about conditions threatening that if they did, their jobs and professional standing would be lost.
Perhaps the most shocking revelations alleged to The Suburban were that certain patients who had died after testing negative for Covid had “Covid related” written on their death certificates by doctors. The source alleged that on one day when 7 deaths had been recorded 4 had tested negative yet the death certificates did not reflect that.
The source also alleged that patients who had died were left in their beds for more than a day in some cases. The normal routine was that funeral homes arrived within four to five hours of someone passing. The source did not know whether the delays were due to medical and support staff at Herron being backed up, funeral homes being beyond capacity or Herron’s administration holding up paperwork.
Registered nurse and senior patient services manager at McKesson Loredana Mule, who felt the need to help out given the COVID-19 crisis, offered to volunteer with the CIUSSS during her spare time on weekends. She was called upon to volunteer at the Herron Residence. “I went onto the second floor and found many residents unfed and soiled in feces from their bottoms up to their necks.”Their mattresses were soaked and the smell on the entire floor could kill a horse,” Mule told The Suburban. “When I left, I just sat in my car and cried for like 20 minutes.” she told The Suburban. “I did not care what the consequences might be, as a nurse it is my duty and obligation to help them so I contacted the media right away. I cannot sit back and watch injustice like this happen
The granddaughter of a former resident of Residence Herron in Dorval, Katia Di Biase, described the state of affairs at the residence, especially on the second floor where her grandfather was living, to be extremely disturbing. “We saw my grandfather sitting in his wheelchair soiled in feces, without pants on, in the dining area,” Di Biase told The Suburban. “At one point, my grandfather was rushed to the hospital unconscious due to a urine infection and the doctor at the hospital told us that it was a result of unsanitary conditions caused by him having been soiled in urine and feces for an extended period of time.
