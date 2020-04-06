The SQ and Montreal police wasted no time using their emergency powers on neighbourhood restrictions and ticketing with heavy fines.
The powers were given Friday to issue fines directly to those who are not respecting the provincial ban on indoor and outdoor gatherings.
Quebec's director of criminal and penal prosecutions (DPCP) gave the two forces the power to issue $1,000 fines the same way they would a speeding ticket. Fines can go as high as $6,000 even though so many are out of work.
The Sûreté du Québec said they handed out 157 tickets over the weekend, while the SPVM said its officers in Montreal issued a total of 146 tickets. Montreal police are also enforcing the closure of the parking lots at the top of Mount Royal in order to stop people from gathering there in large numbers. Île Notre-Dame is also closed.
A significant number of the $1000 tickets were handed out to people living in the suburbs. Mayor Plante wants police to enforce neighbourhood restrictions so that Montrealers can make use of Montreal parks during this period when their outings are minimal. Many observers wonder if $1000 fines are really warranted just because someone does not live in the city. Legal observers have pointed out that fines are not supposed to be strictly punitive in nature. The guidelines on neighbourhood restrictions leave much to the subjective judgment of police officers.
