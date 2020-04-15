2020 Israel rally cancelled due to COVID-19

The annual downtown Israel rally has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19, organizers announced.
“Due to the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic and the regulations imposed by the various levels of government, we are left with no choice but to cancel the 2020 Israel Day Rally, which was scheduled for April 29,” the statement says. “An event such as ours takes many months to plan and organize. We are now at the point that we have to make the decision, and it is obvious that we cannot proceed with our plans. The health and welfare of the community at large is our priority.
The organizers thanked “all of our volunteers, donors and suppliers for their support and contributions, and look forward to making next year’s rally the best ever. We look forward to seeing you on April 15, 2021. Am Yisrael Chai!”
