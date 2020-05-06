In order to provide safe and secure primary medical care during the COVID epidemic, CIUSSS (Ouest) management recently decided to divide west end Montreal’s primary health care resources into two distinct zones that will effectively isolate anyone who may be sick with the COVID virus from everyone else who needs regular medical care.
“It’s all about keeping people who are possibly ill with COVID away from people who have not been exposed to the virus,” said emergency care Doctor Mark Roper.
During a brief telephone interview, Dr. Roper told The Suburban how the COVID epidemic forced CIUSSS managers to quickly adapt their front line primary health services in order to protect patients from others who may be sick with the virus.
“We’re doing a lot of work on the phone,” said Roper. “But once a patient starts displaying any of the usual COVID symptoms such as a fever or a sore throat, we immediately refer him to the ‘red’ zone for an appointment, further tests, and treatment.”
If a patient does not have any COVID symptoms, they are referred to one of the system’s ‘Blue’ zones where they can get regular treatment for assorted medical issues. While ‘Blue’ zones include both Dr. Roper’s ‘walk-in’ clinic located at the Queen Elizabeth Health Center near the Vendome Metro, a second ‘Blue’ zone was established within the Herzl Family Medical Centre located behind the Jewish General Hospital in Cote Des Neiges. Patients with COVID symptoms who call 811 will be directed or given an appointment to visit the ‘Red’ zone – located in temporary quarters in the Jewish General Hospital’s parking lot – where they will be tested and treated for the virus after which they will be ‘tracked’ in order to see who they may have infected.
“As of now, it’s working well,” said Dr. Roper. “We’re doing 60 to 70% of our work on the phone, and even if we’re still seeing up to 30 patients per day, waiting rooms aren’t crowded, and there’s less of a chance of people getting exposed to the virus.”
During a second interview, Dr. Michael Kalin confirmed Dr. Roper’s opinion when he told The Suburban that the system was working as well as could be expected “...given the circumstances.” As the director of the west end’s single ‘Red’ zone screening clinic , Dr. Kalin had many kind words to say about management, staff and especially patients who were being seen in the ‘Red’ zones trailers.
“They’re a big help,’ he said. “Oddly enough, they’re the ones who are concerned about us. They’re always asking about us and our families, and that’s a big help.”
Aside from its primary objective that’s meant to keep sick (or possibly sick) patients away from others who have not been exposed to the virus, Kalin said that the new ‘zone ‘ system also allows the CIUSSS to maintain space and equipment within a single facility that’s better suited to treat COVID patients. While the strictly maintained appointment system nay be a bother to some patients, it does a lot to help keep the numbers down in the screening clinic. Following a question about a possible end to the epidemic, Dr. Kalin said “...we can look forward to another 12 to 18 months,” before there’s any change in the situation.
“As there is still a lot that we don’t know about the virus, there’s no quick fix,” he said.
“Stay home, be careful, and stay safe.”
