City prepares to slow cross-mountain traffic across the Camillien-Houde road

Following last month’s press conference during which Montreal’s Mayor Valérie Plante said that she would accept the OCPM’s (Office de Consultation Publique de Montréal) recommendation to allow cars to cross the Camillien-Houde Road, the city recently announced its plans to transform what used to be a busy city throughway into a safe, and quiet country road that just happens to cross over the mountain.
“Cars will be allowed to share the road with public transit, cyclists and pedestrians,” said the mayor. “But this report also means the end of what used to be the Camillien-Houde highway.”
Although vehicle traffic will be allowed to cross the mountain, city planners expect to accept several – if not all — of the report’s ‘green’ recommendations including the one that suggests transforming the much-discussed throughway into the ‘country road’ that would better reflect the mountain’s ‘...true vocation’ as a municipal parkland. In order to do so, the city plans to transform the two-lane mountain top throughway into a single lane controlled by traffic lights that will provide motorists with alternative turns to cross the city’s new mountain-top road. Cyclists and pedestrians will be allowed to cross the second lane that will be reserved for their exclusive use. Radar traps, bollards and speed bumps will be installed at regular intervals to deter speeding and discourage the assorted U-turns that are still a common threat to both cars and cyclists who use the mountain’s road on a regular basis. While the road’s borders will be expanded for further pedestrian use, planters will be used wherever possible to further separate motorists from the cyclists who use the mountain road for training purposes.
Following the banal traffic accident that cost cyclist Clément Ouillet his life back in 2017, city planners consider mountain traffic safety to be a priority – especially for pedestrians and cyclists who use the mountain road. While it’s still too early to know what the final result will look like, Mayor Plante also mentioned that her administration will accept the report’s assorted recommendations to pave the way for yet another major restoration project that’s meant to improve and protect the city’s iconic park for the rest of the 21st century.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.