Based on the results of a single online petition that gathered 15,900 signatures, the city is now being forced to hold a public consultation about the future of the so-called “Publisac” distribution system. As the choice between “opt –in” as opposed to “opt-out” remains at the heart of the issue, at least two major publicity distributors told the city’s commissioners that any major change – including the proposed “opt in” system — would effectively destroy their business along with many clients who depend upon their services.
“The will of Quebecers and Montrealers is clear,” said Francois Olivier, Vice-President of TransContinental. “The current ‘opt out’ system works well for them knowing that any citizen can exercise the choice of not receiving the Publisac. As over 200,000 households have made this choice, it proves that the current system is working.”
While the anti-publican movement maintains that an “opt in” movement would have no adverse effect upon the company’s business, Olivier said that the new system would add an unacceptable degree of complexity as well as so many incremental costs to his working model that it could effectively destroy the business. Not only would this have an adverse effect upon local print media, but it could also mean the potential loss of thousands of retail jobs because of all the major retailers who depend upon Publisac’s retail publicity model to sell their wares. He also pointed out that all material in Publisacs is recyclable and made from recyclable material.
“We’re well aware of all these considerations,” said Projet Montréal Councillor Laurence Lavigne-Lalonde. Based upon a previous press conference that occurred last week, Lavigne-Lalonde admits that the city is concerned about the growing accumulation of garbage that’s rapidly filling up the city’s landfill sites, and as the Publisac circulars add up to some 20,800 tonnes of recyclable material – including 416 tonnes of plastic bags per week, Lavigne-Lalonde told The Suburban that “it costs the city a lot to process all that garbage.” To her credit, she also mentioned that both she and the city’s waste managers were also well aware about how important the Publisac distribution was for local print media outlets as well as for some of the city’s major food stores.
“You can rest assured that we will listen to everyone, and we will do a lot of thinking before we come to any kind of conclusion,” she said.
While Montreal’s plan to ban single-use plastic bags will immediately reduce some of the garbage that ends up in its assorted landfill sites, others believe that the city will have to improve its recycling facilities to improve their processing and selection facilities for all of the raw material that’s presently being exported to the Third World recycling operations.
According to Montreal’s OCPM — Office de Consultation Publique de Montréal – more than 40 groups and individuals have requested an audience after which more than 1,000 written depositions (memoires) have already been left with the commissioners. Further public sessions will be heard this Wednesday, Oct. 30, after which further public sessions will be heard on the 1st, the 7th, and the 12th of November.
