City food banks have the summertime blues

For most children, Alice Cooper’s ‘School’s Out for Summer’ hits the right note because Cooper’s song has more to say about lots of summer fun compared to what used to be weekly rations of math, grammar and trying to figure out the French teacher means when she’s talking about verbs and ‘le participle passé’. However, according to Moisson Montréal, weeks full of sun and fun don’t matter much if you’re still a child, and you’re just as hungry as you were when you were at school when all you can really think about is ‘What’s for lunch?’.
According to Richard Daneau, child poverty is a grim reality that’s defined by stagnant salaries and a creeping inflation that’s does a lot to hobble a poor family’s purchasing power within the city’s food stores. As Daneau is the Executive Director of Montreal’s massive Moisson Montréal, he’s also in a position to know what happens to children once they’re home for the summer and the local school no longer offers them the subsidized food program they need to help see them through the day.
“We can’t just give these kids a couple of crackers, “ said Daneau. “We have to work out a program that provides them with a healthy and diversified diet that helps them get a decent summer with plenty of opportunities to grow and develop into healthy individuals....because summertime should also be about good times for everyone.”
As ever, financial donations are always welcome because food bank managers throughout the city know how to get a massive bang out of every dollar that’s donated to the food bank of your choice. While Moisson Montréal hopes to raise over $75 000 to help cover their summer deficit, NDG’s own Community Food Center maintains a number of summer programs that have already made a major difference throughout the entire west-end borough. Donations are always welcome, and there’s always coffee and company to be found at the center’s new location in the old Antico Martini restaurant near the corner of NDG’s Somerled and the Cavendish Boulevard.
(0) comments
