City continues to work on pedestrian safety issues

During a recent press conference that was held on a busy street corner located near the heart of the city’s downtown core, municipal councillor Éric Allen Caldwell joined SPVM Commander Éric Soumpholphady as they informed the media about a number of city initiatives meant to reduce the number of pedestrian traffic accidents that have already killed 15 people – ten of them seniors - seniors over the past year.
“It’s always difficult when you’re older,” said Caldwell as he discussed the reasons why seniors were so much more vulnerable than others when they’re crossing city streets.
“Reflexes aren’t what they used to be, and some people can’t move as fast as they used to when they’re crossing the street”
As 60% of the people killed in pedestrian accidents were seniors, both Caldwell and Soumpholphady asked drivers to be extra careful during the next few months because the days are shorter, and visibility is always an issue during the city’s autumn and winter months. While blind spots, ice, and adverse road conditions can also become the deadly factor that cost someone their life when they were trying to get back home from a shopping trip , Caldwell did mention that the city would continue to install special sound-equipped traffic lights at busy intersections in order to improve pedestrian safety while crossing the street. Other measures will include using paint to extend ‘no parking’ zones near street corners in order to improve visibility for both motorists and pedestrians who wish to cross the road.
